Ethic Inc. Has $91,000 Stock Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Ethic Inc. reduced its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,181 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,293 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 57,804 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 97,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 181,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 19,749 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

AROC stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 2.21. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.24 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

