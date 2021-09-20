Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 487 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $56.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

