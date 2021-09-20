Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 392.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 164,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 150,581 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 49,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $7.15 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $614,841.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

