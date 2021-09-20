Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 0.21% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCV opened at $6.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

