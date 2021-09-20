BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 60,466 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,443,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,466 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 102.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 331.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIRI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

