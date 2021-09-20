Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of TTEC worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in TTEC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in TTEC by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in TTEC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $97.83 on Monday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average of $102.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEC. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at $704,346,286.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,745,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052 over the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.