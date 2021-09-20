Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 1,793 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 11,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

ZEN stock opened at $124.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.60. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.52 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -66.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $688,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $443,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,100,303 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

