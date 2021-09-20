Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the August 15th total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 72.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRT opened at $4.44 on Monday. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 million, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

