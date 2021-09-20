Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Short Interest Up 63.6% in August

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Shares of OGFGY opened at $3.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. Origin Energy has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $4.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 7.33%.

Origin Energy Ltd. is an integrated energy company, which engages in exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate.

