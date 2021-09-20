BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $10.04 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,977,000 after buying an additional 2,428,351 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after buying an additional 908,205 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after buying an additional 558,119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,128,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,473,000 after buying an additional 444,871 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,276,302,000 after buying an additional 400,247 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Shares of APTV opened at $146.43 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

