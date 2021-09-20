BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 9,866.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 161,125 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 94,412 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 169,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,952 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 463.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 25,731 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 46,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $64.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.34.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

