BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 138.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 174,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,875 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

NYSE BSIG opened at $26.53 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

BSIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.