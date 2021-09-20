VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VER. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the first quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VEREIT by 828.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in VEREIT by 627.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VER opened at $47.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VER shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VEREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

