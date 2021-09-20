Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $52.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

