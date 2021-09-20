Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 4,895 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 100.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,778,000 after buying an additional 179,980 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 15.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 113.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren stock opened at $83.60 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.