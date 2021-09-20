Aviva PLC Sells 1,223 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,381 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,431 shares of the airline’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the airline’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAL shares. MKM Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

AAL opened at $19.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. The company’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.82) EPS. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

