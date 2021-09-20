Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

MFC opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

