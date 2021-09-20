Aviva PLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 42.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,541 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth $100,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth $164,000. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TV opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

