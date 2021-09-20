374,457 Shares in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 374,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Enel Américas by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enel Américas in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Enel Américas by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. 2.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:ENIA opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.10. Enel Américas S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.75%.

Enel Américas Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

