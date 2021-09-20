Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Targa Resources by 19.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 3.10. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

