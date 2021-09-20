BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 168,737 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $80.66 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $82.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.