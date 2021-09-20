Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Chegg by 1.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Chegg by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chegg by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

CHGG opened at $78.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -195.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average of $83.63. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.84 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHGG. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

