Atria Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,569 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 130,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 46,588 shares in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBVA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

