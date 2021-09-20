Insider Selling: ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CFO Sells $139,777.74 in Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CFO Thomas Stankovich sold 48,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $139,777.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,225.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Stankovich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Thomas Stankovich purchased 15,000 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Stankovich purchased 15,000 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSLS opened at $3.02 on Monday. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 776.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target (down previously from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,083,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

