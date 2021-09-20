Insider Buying: Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Buys $242,650.00 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TSE stock opened at $47.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.60. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.72.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.95) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trinseo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 18,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSE shares. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.