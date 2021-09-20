Insider Buying: Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Buys $242,650.00 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TSE stock opened at $47.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.60. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.72.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.95) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSE shares. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.
Trinseo Company Profile
Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.
Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.