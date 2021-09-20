WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 8,472 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 186.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 130,359 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $20.23 on Monday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $704.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 2.41.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.64 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

RUTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

