Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Goosehead Insurance worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 26.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 287,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,623,000 after acquiring an additional 59,448 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 47,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,649,000 after buying an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 247,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after buying an additional 34,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 77.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 33,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 66,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $8,518,437.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Reid sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $202,766.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,766.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,013 shares of company stock worth $39,218,926. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $147.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.72. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 410.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

