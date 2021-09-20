Insider Selling: Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$39,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,090.

Shares of CPX opened at C$43.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56. Capital Power Co. has a twelve month low of C$28.40 and a twelve month high of C$44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPX shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB set a C$46.00 target price on Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.68.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

