Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Sells $71,299.84 in Stock

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $71,299.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,206.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NSSC stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.90 million, a P/E ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NSSC has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.