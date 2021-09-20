ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Senior Officer Sells C$51,765.00 in Stock

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Senior Officer David Croucher sold 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$51,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$210,000.
Shares of CVE PFM opened at C$1.07 on Monday. ProntoForms Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$1.65. The company has a market cap of C$137.12 million and a P/E ratio of -27.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 458.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.11.
