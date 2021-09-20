ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Senior Officer Sells C$51,765.00 in Stock

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Senior Officer David Croucher sold 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$51,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$210,000.

Shares of CVE PFM opened at C$1.07 on Monday. ProntoForms Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$1.65. The company has a market cap of C$137.12 million and a P/E ratio of -27.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 458.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.11.

About ProntoForms

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

