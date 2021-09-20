SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $610.41 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $221.55 and a 12 month high of $623.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $572.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $553.94 per share, for a total transaction of $276,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,929.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 19,103 shares worth $11,139,859. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price target (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.44.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

