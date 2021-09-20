$107.21 Million in Sales Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will announce sales of $107.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.32 million and the lowest is $107.10 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $90.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $421.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $422.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $448.01 million, with estimates ranging from $441.80 million to $454.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $106.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.82 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.13%.

LAWS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $52.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $480.50 million, a P/E ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 61,516 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 31,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lawson Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

