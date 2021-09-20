BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $11.93 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 49.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,925 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $11,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.45 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.45 and a 52-week high of $91.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.48.

