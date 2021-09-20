Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.83.

Several research firms recently commented on AJG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $148.39 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

