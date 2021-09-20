State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 360 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of WEX worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in WEX by 240,317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,494,000 after acquiring an additional 177,835 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 11.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,097,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,860,000 after purchasing an additional 112,824 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth approximately $1,809,000.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $168.88 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.12.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. On average, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

