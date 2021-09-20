State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,970 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of American Financial Group worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 126.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AFG opened at $132.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,732 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

