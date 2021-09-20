State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,140 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $10,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Toscafund Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $6,402,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,844,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,340,000 after acquiring an additional 446,853 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

AIRC stock opened at $49.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.64.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 101.73%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

