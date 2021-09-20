Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $161.03 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $109.31 and a one year high of $165.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.04.

