Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,318,000 after purchasing an additional 180,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after purchasing an additional 132,579 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors bought a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,055,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Snap-on by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after purchasing an additional 65,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.17.

Snap-on stock opened at $213.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $138.94 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

