Atria Investments LLC Sells 20,646 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,646 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBEU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,023,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 64,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:BBEU opened at $59.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24.

