Aviva PLC Acquires New Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 115.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Crane by 3.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CR opened at $91.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $104.74.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

