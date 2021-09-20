EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stock Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $14,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 780.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 124,960 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 223,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EGP opened at $170.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.13. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $184.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.56.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

