Citigroup Inc. Sells 27,537 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 27,537 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $14,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 19.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 9.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in Teleflex by 3.1% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Teleflex by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Teleflex by 668.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $385.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.26. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.80.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

