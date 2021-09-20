Citigroup Inc. Purchases 13,777 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $15,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,909 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,113,000 after acquiring an additional 867,949 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after acquiring an additional 781,398 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,338,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,645,000.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

CONE opened at $77.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,929.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $82.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.