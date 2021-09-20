Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $15,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 478.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,490 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Celanese by 97.1% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,126,000 after purchasing an additional 582,168 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $39,414,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 448.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,498,000 after buying an additional 253,766 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 1,721.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 195,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,244,000 after buying an additional 184,486 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

CE opened at $148.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $103.30 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

