Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of GoDaddy worth $16,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,315 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 53,748 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 17,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $72.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.34. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.66 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDDY. Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

