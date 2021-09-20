iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 26,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $78.25 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.95.

