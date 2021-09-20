Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $39.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.99.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.