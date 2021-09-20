Derek Harmer Sells 8,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $88,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,410.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.30. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

ACEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after buying an additional 679,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 645,504 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $4,293,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 113.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 623,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 331,004 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 21.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,297,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 230,231 shares during the period. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.