Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Purchases $104,218.50 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $104,218.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 28,790 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $326,478.60.

On Monday, August 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 37,935 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $431,700.30.

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,191 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $161,635.49.

On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,223 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $71,253.35.

On Thursday, August 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $11,260.00.

Shares of BCOV opened at $11.31 on Monday. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $461.58 million, a PE ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.14 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Brightcove by 6.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 2.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 1.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 0.8% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 142,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brightcove presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

